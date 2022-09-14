  • News
Brahmastra BO Collection: Alia, Ranbir-Starrer Crosses Rs 150 cr-Mark; Earns Rs 12.75 Cr On Day 5

Brahmastra BO Collection: On Day 5, the movie collected a total of Rs 12.75 crore and with this Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer entered the Rs 150 crore club in India.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 10:29 AM IST
Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, turned out to be a massive hit on the big screens. The movie became the highest non-holiday Day 1 grosser for a Bollywood film. Now, on day 5, the film garnered between Rs 12.75 crore to Rs 13.75 crore. With this, the total collection of the film in five days was Rs 150.50 crore, according to early reports.

The movie on day 1 minted Rs 75 crore globally and also enthralled the fans. The movie was released in five languages in India, whereas famous director SS Rajamouli presented the movie in the South, and the south version of the film managed to garner Rs 17.50 crore so far.

As per BoxOfficeIndia.com report, on day fifth the movie garnered Rs 11-11.25 crore in its Hindi version. The film earned a whopping amount of Rs 119 crore net in all languages.

Brahmastra was one of the much-awaited films of this year. The movie starred Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from that, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in a pivotal roles. This marks the first time when Alia and Ranbir have shared the screen space together.

Giving a treat to the fans, the movie also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. The film hit the big screens on September 09. The movie revolves around Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor. Shiva, who is a DJ, realises that he has a strange connection with the fire, whereas Alia Bhatt plays the role of Ranbir's ladylove.

Meanwhile, talking about Alia Bhatt's professional front, the actress has a bunch of projects in her pipeline. The actress will appear in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress also made her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stones. Apart from that, Alia will feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

