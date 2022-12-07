Brahmastra Beats KGF 2, Kantara To Become Most-Googled Indian Movie Of 2022: See Full List

Google has revealed its top-searched movies of 2022 in the annual 'Year in Search' feature. Unveiling the list of films dominating the box office, the slight variance in commercial success and online popularity shed focus on the most successful Indian box-office hits.

As per the list of 2022, Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part One-Shiva' managed to grab the top position on the list. Although the film did not make the most out of the lot commercially, it successfully was able to generate the most buzz than any other film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra Part One- Shiva left behind various blockbusters including RRR, Kantara, KGF: Chapter 2, and The Kashmir Files. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the film also had Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna in extended cameos alongside Ranbir and Alia.

The high-budget fantasy adventure film earned approximately Rs 400 Crore and was one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022. The second position on the list was taken by actor Yash starrer Kannada's blockbuster 'KGF 2', which stands to be the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. Whereas, Vivek Agnihotri's controversial sleeper 'The Kashmir Files' made its way to the third position on the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The Southern entertainment industry is making the loudest roar on the list for having the most amount of film entries. Having 'KGF 2' at 2, SS Rajamouli's sensational 'RRR' stands at 4, Kannada hits 'Kantara' at 5, 'Pushpa: The Rise at 6, whereas Kamal Haasan's Tamil venture comeback 'Vikram' at 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is still on the top 10 list irrespective of releasing last year, the blockbuster hit is still dominating the search trends in 2022 as well. On the contrary, only four Hindi films found a place in the top ten including 'Brahmastra' at 1, 'The Kashmir Files' at 3, Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at 8 positions, whereas recently released Ajay Devgn starrer 'Drishyam 2' at 9. Only one Hollywood film has paved its way in the top 10 i.e. Chris Hemsworth starrer 'Thor: Love And Thunder.'

Achieving another measure of success, 'Brahmastra' entered the Rs 400 Crore box-office club. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerjee, it is the 5th highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. Drawing inspiration from the stories of Hindi mythology, the film revolves around an orphan boy discovering the world of Astras(supernatural weapons) to have a share of history with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Receiving mixed reviews for the cringe dialogues and performances of the actors, the film however gained praise for its action sequences and visuals. The anticipation of the film was keenly high as it marked the first on-screen pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.