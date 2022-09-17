Brahmastra 2: Will Ranveer Singh Be The Lead Actor In Brahmastra Sequel? Here's What We Know

The much-awaited film of the year 'Brahmastra' has finally been released on the big screens. The movie that features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role has been loved by people across India. The movie has been helmed in parts, and the first part of the movie has been released. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the second part of the movie to be released. Meanwhile, Karan Johar has confirmed an actor has agreed to play the role of Dev. For the unversed, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, the role of Dev was played by Ranbir Kapoor.

On Saturday, Karan Johar during a live session revealed that an actor has signed to play the character of Dev. The filmmaker is currently in Dubai, and during the live session, he made the revelation. During a live session, a user asked who is Dev in Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse.

With Karan's response, it seems that the filmmaker already knew the user as he replied, “You already have the inside info you don’t need to ask who is playing Dev."

Meanwhile, in a video, author, and journalist Anupama Chopra revealed that Ranveer Singh has been roped for Ayan Mukerji's film.

“I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enable them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone,” she said, making it accidental confirmation.

The movie was released on September 9. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Apart from that, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen in the film in a cameo role. The movie turned out to be a massive hit among fans. The movie entered the Rs 300 crore club within just one week.

On the other hand, the south's famous director SS Rajamouli presented the film in the south.