Brahmastra 2: Ranveer Singh Or Hrithik Roshan, Who Will Play Dev In Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster Sequel?

Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan are reportedly in the running for the titular role in Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. (Image Credits: Instagram)

After the thunderous success of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ at the box-office, Bollywood has finally breathed a sigh of relief. With director Ayan Mukerji all set to start working on the sequel to the superhit sci-fi film, several names are being speculated to play the lead.

Netizens were quick to spot Deepika Padukone in one of the scenes in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. According to reports, Deepika will be playing Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Shiva’s mother, Amrita in the second installment of the film.

According to several media reports, ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’ will start shooting from next year, i.e. 2023. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will shift its focus from part one’s protagonist Shiva to Dev, who is said to be the father of Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the first film.

And now, social media is abuzz with names who might star as Dev. Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have emerged as the top names for the titular role in Brahmastra Part 2.

Hrithik Roshan

Soon after Hrithik Roshan congratulated the team of ‘Brahmastra’ on the thunderous success of the film, reports started surfacing that the ‘Vikram Vedha’ star has been approached by the makers of the film for their high-profile sequel. There have also been reports of Hrithik apparently rejecting the offer.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shares a special bond with Dharma productions head honcho, filmmaker Karan Johar, The duo is already collaborating on Karan Johar’s next directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. If reports are to be believed, Ranveer will share the big screen with wife Deepika Padukone yet again and play the titular role of Dev in the second film of the franchise.

Ranbir Kapoor

According to fans of Bollywood’s blue-eyed boy, Ranbir Kapoor isn’t one to do a two-hero film. The actor might just return to the sequel of his sci-fi film and play the dual role of father and son in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama.