Brahmastra 2 | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Starrer To Take Off By This Year's End: Report

Brahmastra has created the film industry by storm and has been creating records at the box office. The audience's expectations from Brahmastra Part 2 are very high and fans are excited to watch the second instalment as soon as possible. Here's good news for all Brahmastra fans. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are expected to start working on Brahmastra 2 by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ayan Mukerji wrote the entire trilogy before the release of Brahmastra Part 1. "Ayan has more or less written the script for the entire Trilogy before he started shooting Part 1. Now he needs to fine-tune Part 2, make it more racy and perhaps accentuate the plot points which have been liked in the first part. Karan Johar (the producer of the Trilogy) and his co-producers Fox-Star are keen to kick off Part 2 sooner rather than later. Ayan wants to take a break before getting into Part 2. But it looks like he won’t be allowed any respite,” a source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Spoiler Alert

At the end of Brahmasta Part One: Shiva, the title of the second instalment is also revealed which is --Brahmastra Part Two: Deva.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan made an exciting cameo in the film. He essayed the role of Mohan Bhargava in Brahmastra and his character has a Swades connection. This is because his character's name in Swades was also Mohan Bhargava. Deepika was also in Brahmastra, but she had a small cameo. It is speculated that she will essay the role of Shiva's mother in Brahmastra 2.

Ayan opened up about the future of Brahmastra and the excellent box office collection. He wrote, "The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture! I feel proud that we managed to create great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality."

Talking about the box office collection, Brahmastra collected Rs 16 crore on Monday. Moreover, Brahmastra has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India and crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within three days.