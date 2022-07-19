Brahmastra 2: Deepika Padukone To Play Parvati In Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt-Starrer

The hype around the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is higher than ever as the fans are excited. As per several reports, Ayan Mukerji is planning to make the Brahmastra universe and he has already made the blueprints for the same. Now, in the latest developments on the same, Ayan said that he will introduce new characters in the upcoming parts of Brahmastra.

As per the latest reports of Pinkvilla, it has now been revealed that Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - Mahadev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part."

Reportedly, the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

According to reports, all the characters of the film will have connections. "All the characters are interlinked. It's Ayan's own universe deep-rooted in Indian mythology. The world is unlike anything one has seen before in world cinema," PinkVilla reported citing a source.

"Brahmastra was a challenge as an attempt was made to create something unique. The entire crew has now got hung up on the technology and hence, the time taken to make a sequel won't be as long."

Reportedly, Shiva played by Ranbir and Isha played by Alia will continue to be in all parts of the trilogy. Shah Rukh Khan too has a cameo in Brahmastra One, and he will be seen with some special superpowers and a prolonged action scene.

If Brahmastra 1 succeeds at Box Office then, director Ayan Mukerji would take the second one on floors latest by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra will hit silver screens on September 9 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Naga Arjun in pivotal roles. The film will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.