Brahmastra 2: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Star As Amrita And Deva? Details Inside

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' is the talk of the town these days and has made the audience curious about its second instalment. For the unversed, Brahmastra will be made into a trilogy and the first instalment was titled 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva'. There were some interesting cameos in the movie as well, which made the audience even more excited about the film. Shah Rukh Khan as Vanarastra impressed the audience. Meanwhile, Deepika's role in the movie is not revealed yet. However, according to various reports, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will have a major role in Brahmastra 2.

Journalist Anupama Chopra, on Film Companion, talked about the Brahmastra Part two. She said, "I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enable them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.”

Meanwhile, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are expected to start working on Brahmastra 2 by the end of 2022. "Ayan has more or less written the script for the entire Trilogy before he started shooting Part 1. Now he needs to fine-tune Part 2, make it more racy and perhaps accentuate the plot points which have been liked in the first part. Karan Johar (the producer of the Trilogy) and his co-producers Fox-Star are keen to kick off Part 2 sooner rather than later. Ayan wants to take a break before getting into Part 2. But it looks like he won’t be allowed any respite,” a source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Recently, Ayan expressed his gratitude for the good box office numbers of Brahmastra. He wrote, "The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture! I feel proud that we managed to create great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a cameo roles.