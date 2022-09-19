Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji Begins Work On Part Two: Dev, Says 'Definitely Going To Use Fan Theories'

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is one happy man. After the monstrous success of his fantasy drama, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the director is back to work. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the part one in the trilogy became a big success at the global box-office and minted over Rs 360 crore worldwide within 11 days of its release.

The success has pushed Ayan back to work and the director has already begun work on his trilogy’s second instalment. Taking to his Instagram account, Ayan posted a long note, thanking the audiences for their overwhelming response and giving fans an update about the highly-anticipated part two.

“BRAHMĀSTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv 🕉) putting out some good pure energy for… *What the Film has achieved so far! *The Journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us!” read the post by Ayan.

The filmmaker went on to mention that he will be pondering upon the feedback received on part one. “*All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! *All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!)”

Without delaying further, the ‘Wake Up Sid’ director has already begun working on the second part of the film. “*PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…! For all this… Thank you #brahmastra #astraverse,” wrote Ayan in his long post.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, also starring Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan, released worldwide on September 9, 2022.