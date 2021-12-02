New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In another heartbreaking news from the film industry, Mirzapur fame actor, Brahma Mishra, on Thursday was found dead in his flat in Mumbai's Versova.

According to initial reports, the police have recovered his half-decomposed body from his flat today and have sent the body for autopsy at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

As reported by Mid-day, Mishra's death took place 2-3 days earlier. The locals informed the police when the de-composed body started to smell.

When the Versova police rushed to the spot, the flat’s door was locked from inside. After opening the door, the police found Mishra's body in the toilet. “After performing the panchnama, the body was sent to Cooper Hospital for an autopsy,” said an officer.

According to reports, no injury marks were found on Mishra’s body, and hence it is being speculated that Mishra died of a heart attack. “We are not going to take any decision from our side until we see the post-mortem report,” the officer added in the mid-day report

“We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The body was sent for autopsy at Dr. Cooper hospital,” said Senior Inspector Siraj Inamdaar of Versova police station.





Confirming the untimely demise of Brahma Mishra, aka, Lalit, his co-star in the Mirzapur web series, Divyenndu, who played the role of Munna Bhaiyya, condoled his death and wrote, 'RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more, let's pray for him, everyone.

Several other celebrities have also expressed their shock and grief after learning about the untimely demise of Bramha Mishra.

"Heartbreaking," wrote, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar on Instagram.

Creator of Mirzapur, Gurmeet Singh mourned and wrote, "He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Bramha Mishra."

Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment took their social media handle to express his grief over the actor's untimely demise. Sharing a photo of Brahma Mishra, the post read, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #BramhswaroopMishra. Our condolences are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace ."

Mirzapur fans are shocked by the news and have flooded social media to mourn the loss of the actor. "Still can't believe that Brahma Mishra aka Lalit of #Mirzapur is no more. One more talented soul left us. RIP," wrote one fan while, "R.I.P our lalit..#brahmamishra Couldn't believe this news," wrote another fan.

