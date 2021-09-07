Sidharth Shukla's family recently organised an online prayer meet for the late actor who died of heart attack on September 2, Thursday. Scroll down to know what Brahm Kumari Shivani has to say.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has left everyone in shock. Right from his friends, family to fans and colleagues, people are shattered and are not able to come to terms with his death. However, one person who showed immense strength throughout is Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla.

Many celebs and close ones who visited the late actor's family during these days couldn't stop but talk about how strongly his mother has been holding up and managing things. And now even Brahma Kumar Shivani also shared her conversation with Sidharth's mother after his death.

Recently, BK Shivani was virtually present in the actor's online prayer meet where she recalled her interaction with Rita Shukla after Sidharth passed away. When she asked his mother if she was doing ok, Mrs. Shukla replies saying, "Mere paas parmatma ki shakti hai (I have God’s strength with me).” She further added, “Mujhe sirf ek hi sankalp hai, woh khush rahega jahaan jayega (I have only one resolution: he will be happy wherever he is).”

After coming across her words, Brahma Kumari Shivani said that she had a lot of strength and stability in her throughout the incident.

The video of the same has been shared by Paras Chhabrra. Take a look:

Sidharth's family recently issued an official statement after his death on September 2, due to heart attack. The statement read as:

“Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve."

It also stated, “A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family."

