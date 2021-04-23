Salman Khan's Radhe trailer is being widely hailed by Khan's fans, but a separate group of netizens, who have also called out for a boycott of 'Radhe'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment: Salman Khan's much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is hitting the headlines ever since the trailer has been released. The film helmed by Prabhu Deva also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. In the film, Khan will be essaying the role of an undercover cop, while Hooda will be playing an antagonist role.

Radhe trailer is being widely hailed by Salman Khan's fans, but a separate group of netizens, including Sushant Singh Rajput fans, have also called out for a boycott of 'Radhe'. On Friday, the hashtag #BoycottRadhe is trending on Twitter. As per the tweets, the actor is being blamed for the nepotism that is in the film industry and this is the reason why fans are expressing their anger against his film.

One of the users wrote, "In anyone there who dislike #RadheTrailer at the time of advertisement shown beginning of it, without watching a single second Ya, That's me.."

In anyone there who dislike #RadheTrailer at the time of advertisement shown beginning of it , without watching a single second???? Ya, Thats me.. #BoycottBollywood #BoycottRadheTrailer #BoycottRadhe — Dr. Pratistha Brahma (@dr_pb_thinks) April 23, 2021

Another wrote, "SSR Digital Data Tampered #BoycottRadheTrailer hope the help reaches out to ppl in need"

SSR Digital Data Tampered #BoycottRadheTrailer hope the help reaches out to ppl in need — rohinnii 🌟Sush (@RohinniiSsrian) April 22, 2021

Here have a look at the Twitterati's reaction:

Me who already think

Why selmon bhoi don't give opportunities to new talents

Why he make himself hero in every movie....now he is not suitable for romantic hero roles 😌#BoycottRadhe#BoycottRadheTrailer pic.twitter.com/JIUdWxZwdx — Sweety (@AnupriyaMondal8) April 23, 2021

Dear SSRians ❤

Let's just together Boycott upcoming movie trailer Radhe❌



SAY NO TO BOLLYWOOD MOVIES❌❌❌



SSR Digital Data Tampered#RadheTrailer #boycottradhetrailer @itsSSR @imsagarbhalla — Menka Thakur (@MenkaThakur10) April 22, 2021



Talking about the film, Disha will be essaying the role of Salman's love interest, and their crackling chemistry was quite evident in the trailer. Jackie Shroff will be essaying the role of Disha's brother, who is also a cop.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Radhe also stars Gautam Gulati, Sudhanshu Pandey, singer Arjun Kanungo, Govind Namdev, among others, in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit theatres on May 13, that is, on the eve of Eid. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the film will also release on the OTT platform ZEE5 and ZEEPlex. And also on leading DTH operators Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, D2H and Dish TV.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv