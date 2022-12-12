  • News
#BoycottPathaan Trends On Twitter; Know Why Netizens Are Calling For Boycott Of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer

Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang got released today. Meanwhile, netizens are trending #BoycottPathaan #BoycottSRK on Twitter. Know why:

By SWATI SINGH
Mon, 12 Dec 2022 05:34 PM IST
The stigma against the B-town film industry has gone mainstream in 2022. The notion that the Hindi film business is a sewer of entitled anti-nationals has gained a lot of traction in recent years.

After days of boycott calls for Bollywood films, the latest hashtag on Twitter is "#BoycottbollywoodCompletely" and "BoycottPathaan", while some have also been trending #BoycottShahRukhKhan on the micro-blogging site. The Internet users, who are asking to boycott Pathaan, believe that Pathaan shouldn't be praised in India. They are asking, "Why to praise Pathaan in India?"

The trend, which certainly didn't start today, has been going on ever since Shah Rukh was heard saying, "Intolerance is spreading in India," in the Pathaan teaser. Here's a look at some of the netizens' reactions:

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand will hit the theatres on January 25, 223. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone.

