BoycottPathaan Trends On Twitter; Know Why Netizens Are Calling For Boycott Of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer

The stigma against the B-town film industry has gone mainstream in 2022. The notion that the Hindi film business is a sewer of entitled anti-nationals has gained a lot of traction in recent years.

After days of boycott calls for Bollywood films, the latest hashtag on Twitter is "#BoycottbollywoodCompletely" and "BoycottPathaan", while some have also been trending #BoycottShahRukhKhan on the micro-blogging site. The Internet users, who are asking to boycott Pathaan, believe that Pathaan shouldn't be praised in India. They are asking, "Why to praise Pathaan in India?"

The trend, which certainly didn't start today, has been going on ever since Shah Rukh was heard saying, "Intolerance is spreading in India," in the Pathaan teaser. Here's a look at some of the netizens' reactions:

Pakistani actor making film on ISI agent named Pathaan earning money in India sending that money to Pakistani terrorist organisation to kill Indian army

so please don't support movies of this Pakistani bakra srgay#BoycottPathan #BoycottPathaan #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #SRK pic.twitter.com/8iBV2yuPaf — Allu Arjun (@AlluArjunoo7) December 8, 2022

Eyes on the target, guys. The Pathan movie release date is getting close. Lets boycott the movie and take it to the same logical end like Lal Singh Chadda. We must stay united. We must not relent. Enough of this Gutterwood.#BoycottPathaan #BoycottPathan #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/w2ZI6i3eXX — Chulbul Pandey (@IamRealChulbul) December 4, 2022

I will NOT watch #Pathaan & #YRF50 because I don’t trust Bollywood.

Very disappointing, same boring

song and dance!

We don’t want any more nepotism &Druggies#BoycottPathan #boycottPathaan

SRK did u plot

Toolkit Against SSRCampaign

4 fear of competition for ur son

Aryan Khan👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/m2P7jAZ8CC — Tom Bhaii⇶© 🌠💥🔱parody (@TomBhaiSSRian) December 6, 2022

Subtle…very subtle.



Check their hand gestures. What she’s doing & what he reciprocated her with? 😡



Fully izlamised #Urduwood #BoycottPathan #BoycottPathaan #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/gBwp9mqALu

Meanwhile, Twitter users are also sharing memes on Pathaan's latest released song, Besharam Rang. Take a look:

My friends suggested that

"If you have already watched

Dame tu Cosita then no need to watch #BesharamRang "

🤣🤣🤣@GemsOfBollywood @KreatelyStrong#BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/PwbuEs1Ufy — Satya Tweets (@folk_life) December 12, 2022

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand will hit the theatres on January 25, 223. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone.