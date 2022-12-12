BoycottPathaan Trends On Twitter; Know Why Netizens Are Calling For Boycott Of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 05:34 PM IST
The stigma against the B-town film industry has gone mainstream in 2022. The notion that the Hindi film business is a sewer of entitled anti-nationals has gained a lot of traction in recent years.
After days of boycott calls for Bollywood films, the latest hashtag on Twitter is "#BoycottbollywoodCompletely" and "BoycottPathaan", while some have also been trending #BoycottShahRukhKhan on the micro-blogging site. The Internet users, who are asking to boycott Pathaan, believe that Pathaan shouldn't be praised in India. They are asking, "Why to praise Pathaan in India?"
The trend, which certainly didn't start today, has been going on ever since Shah Rukh was heard saying, "Intolerance is spreading in India," in the Pathaan teaser. Here's a look at some of the netizens' reactions:
Pakistani actor making film on ISI agent named Pathaan earning money in India sending that money to Pakistani terrorist organisation to kill Indian army— Allu Arjun (@AlluArjunoo7) December 8, 2022
so please don't support movies of this Pakistani bakra srgay#BoycottPathan #BoycottPathaan #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #SRK pic.twitter.com/8iBV2yuPaf
Eyes on the target, guys. The Pathan movie release date is getting close. Lets boycott the movie and take it to the same logical end like Lal Singh Chadda. We must stay united. We must not relent. Enough of this Gutterwood.#BoycottPathaan #BoycottPathan #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/w2ZI6i3eXX— Chulbul Pandey (@IamRealChulbul) December 4, 2022
#BoycottPathan ✊✊✊— Charkha Batt 🇮🇳 🕉️🚩🙏 (@Hindusthani_1) December 12, 2022
Show them to their rightful places.
That's what REAL #Pathaan doing there. 🤔#ShahRukhKhan #BoycottPathaan #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/bIPUMZdLEt
I will NOT watch #Pathaan & #YRF50 because I don’t trust Bollywood.— Tom Bhaii⇶© 🌠💥🔱parody (@TomBhaiSSRian) December 6, 2022
Very disappointing, same boring
song and dance!
We don’t want any more nepotism &Druggies#BoycottPathan #boycottPathaan
SRK did u plot
Toolkit Against SSRCampaign
4 fear of competition for ur son
Aryan Khan👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/m2P7jAZ8CC
Subtle…very subtle.
Check their hand gestures. What she’s doing & what he reciprocated her with? 😡
Fully izlamised #Urduwood #BoycottPathan #BoycottPathaan #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/gBwp9mqALu
— Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) December 12, 2022
Meanwhile, Twitter users are also sharing memes on Pathaan's latest released song, Besharam Rang. Take a look:
My friends suggested that— Satya Tweets (@folk_life) December 12, 2022
"If you have already watched
Dame tu Cosita then no need to watch #BesharamRang "
🤣🤣🤣@GemsOfBollywood @KreatelyStrong#BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/PwbuEs1Ufy
The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand will hit the theatres on January 25, 223. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone.