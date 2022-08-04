BoycottAliaBhatt Trends On Twitter Ahead Of 'Darlings' Release; Know Why

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is quite busy promoting her upcoming movie, Darlings these days. The film which is all set to be released on Netflix on August 5 is a dark comedy-drama film that stars Alia Bhatt along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

While the release of the movie is just a day away, the hashtag Boycott Alia Bhatt (#BoycottAliaBhatt) started trending on Twitter. This comes as the internet users accuse the actress of supporting domestic violence against men. While many netizens referred to the actress as Indian Amber Heard, a few also shared instances when society had not been very kind to men.

"Why is Domestic violence against men normalised and even worse mocked. 3.4 crore men in India face domestic violence. This is not acceptable," a user said.

Why is Domestic violence against men normalised and even worse mocked. 3.4 crore men in India face domestic violence . This is not acceptable. @realsiff is against thishttps://t.co/aNxHzWqYTb — Darshan Kamat (@MraFighter) August 3, 2022

"Believe all victims, regardless of gender," another wrote sharing a collage of two pictures. While half of the picture shows pictures of different men from times when women falsely accused them of domestic violence, another half of the picture had a cropped picture of the poster of the movie that shows Vijay Varma tied with rope, sitting on a chair.

A third user shared the poster of the movie with 'Indian Amber Heard' inscribed on the picture. "Thousands of male victims of domestic were traumatized after watching the trailer of Alia Bhatt's movie Darlings. Now, they are now calling for boycott of Alia Bhatt's films. #BoycottAliaBhatt," the caption reads.

Thousands of male victims of domestic were traumatized after watching the trailer of Alia Bhatt's movie #Darlings.



Now, they are now calling for boycott of Alia Bhatt's films. #BoycottAliaBhatt



(Media/Journalists can call: +91- 73860 77376 for more details or press release.) pic.twitter.com/feKCdtkHzG — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) August 3, 2022

The trailer of the movie shows Hamza (Vijay Varma) missing, while his wife (played by Alia Bhatt) files a missing complaint. It also shows that Hamza's wife has kidnapped him as he was an abusive person.

Meanwhile, the movie doesn't show Alia only on-screen but the actor is also going to make her debut as a producer with the movie.