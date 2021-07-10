New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan is hitting the headlines after Twitter erupted in a protest against the film. The starrer showcases Farhan as a boxer and his journey from gangster of Dongri to a national level boxer. Also, how his lover Dr Pooja Shah (Mrunal Thakur) motivated and supported him on his journey to success. This love angle has triggered the netizens to trend #BoycottToofaan on social media. However, this is not the only reason behind Toofaan's boycott.

Seeing the tweets one can also say that netizens are quite upset with Farhan Akhtar supporting protests against the CAA bill. Since then, the actor has been the soft target of netizens belonging to a certain ideology. Earlier, in March after the release of the Toofaan teaser, the makers received great flak from the netizens and now as the film is nearing its release, Twitterati is calling for a boycott.

Taking to Twitter one of the users wrote, "Remember @FarOutAkhtar Was against of CAA. It's our time, iski Toofan ko andhi main uda do #BoycottToofaan"

Another wrote, "I also support this trend #BoycottToofaan"

Here have a look at netizens' reactions:

Meanwhile, on Friday, Farhan Akhtar shared a video on his social media handle and revealed how he trained himself for Torfaen. He captioned the video as "Training to be a boxer...It took about two years to bring the boxer persona to life. This wouldn't have been possible without the belief & support of this amazing team. Watch my boxing journey here."

 
 
 
Toofaan is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash and bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, ROMP Pictures. The film also stars Paresh Rawal as Farhan Akhtar's coach, Supriya Pathak and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in May, however, due to the second wave of COVID-19, the makers pushed the release date to July 16. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

