New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan is hitting the headlines after Twitter erupted in a protest against the film. The starrer showcases Farhan as a boxer and his journey from gangster of Dongri to a national level boxer. Also, how his lover Dr Pooja Shah (Mrunal Thakur) motivated and supported him on his journey to success. This love angle has triggered the netizens to trend #BoycottToofaan on social media. However, this is not the only reason behind Toofaan's boycott.

Seeing the tweets one can also say that netizens are quite upset with Farhan Akhtar supporting protests against the CAA bill. Since then, the actor has been the soft target of netizens belonging to a certain ideology. Earlier, in March after the release of the Toofaan teaser, the makers received great flak from the netizens and now as the film is nearing its release, Twitterati is calling for a boycott.

Taking to Twitter one of the users wrote, "Remember @FarOutAkhtar Was against of CAA. It's our time, iski Toofan ko andhi main uda do #BoycottToofaan"

Another wrote, "I also support this trend #BoycottToofaan"

Here have a look at netizens' reactions:

BOYCOTT EVERY MOVIE WHICH IS AGAINST OUR CULTURE AND DHARMA #BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/fjaf3WCQ8b — 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗚𝗼𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗺𝗶 🇮🇳🚩 (@sandeepgiri28) July 10, 2021

Movie sucks actor sucks and their ideology sucks and Bollywood sucks so I humbly request all my fellow citizens to please #BoycottToofaan — प्रतीक घनश्याम ठाकुर 🇮🇳 (@Prateek36920870) July 10, 2021

"Roses are Red

Violets are Blue

Let's boycott Toofaan

Me and you" #BoycottToofaan

FastTrack SSR Murder Case pic.twitter.com/u9c7SH4god — Varsha Pathiyampattu 🇮🇳 (@TherealVarsha) July 10, 2021

No Doubt 💯

Say loudly#BoycottToofaan #BoycottToofaan

Retweet and make these trend on 🔝 pic.twitter.com/DftRZ7r2xm — OMKAR GAWARE1607 (@gaware1607) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, on Friday, Farhan Akhtar shared a video on his social media handle and revealed how he trained himself for Torfaen. He captioned the video as "Training to be a boxer...It took about two years to bring the boxer persona to life. This wouldn't have been possible without the belief & support of this amazing team. Watch my boxing journey here."

Toofaan is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash and bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, ROMP Pictures. The film also stars Paresh Rawal as Farhan Akhtar's coach, Supriya Pathak and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in May, however, due to the second wave of COVID-19, the makers pushed the release date to July 16. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

