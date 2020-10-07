Mirzapur season 2 will on Amazon Prime Video from October 23 in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The trailer of second season of the popular crime drama Mirzapur was released on Tuesday, leaving the fans impatient to watch the much-anticipated web series, which will be streamed from October 23.

Lakhs of fans took to social media to laud the trailer which has upped the anticipation for the high-voltage battle of power and revenge between Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and the father-son duo of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma).

However, a separate group of netizens have also called out for boycott of Mirzapur 2. On Wednesday, the hashtag #BoycottMirzapur2 started trending on Twitter and the reason dates back to December last year when Ali Fazal expressed his views on the then nationwide anti-CAA protests.

The call for boycott of the web series had also been made when the makers of Mirzapur had announced the release date of the second season on Amazon Prime Video.

One of the tweets of Ali back then read as "Protests: Suru Majboori Mein Kiye Thhey, Ab Maja Aa Raha Hai!!!" This hasn't gone well with the Twitterati who want to boycott the show. Here are some of the reactions:

Even though Akshay Kumar is a Nationalist, yet we did boycott Lakshmi bomb in support of #SSR

Guys why can't we boycott this Mirzapur2 ??

In addition to antinational actors like Ali fazal, Mirzapur2 promotes hatred, destructive mentality and abusive words.

#BoycottMirzapur2 🙏🙏 — Proud Indian (100% fb) (@proud_indian_fb) October 7, 2020

@TripathiiPankaj sorry sir ap se hamen koi shikwa Gila nahin hai par ya jo #AliFazal hai yah Desh ke sath gaddari Karta hai #BoycottMirzapur2 https://t.co/V76xChLOze — iamrajesh (@Rajesh_kumar03) October 7, 2020

The trailer of the second season shows that that Mirzapur 2 will not just be a story of revenge and politics, but also a perfect blend of romance, action and sacrilege.

The first season ended on an emotional note with the death of two main characters, Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar). It goes without saying that Season 2 will all about revenge as Bablu’s brother Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Sweety’s sister Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) will take up arms against Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna (Divyendu Sharma) and their gang.

