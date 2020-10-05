'Boycott Kapil Sharma Show' became the second most trending hashtag on Twitter on Monday morning, leaving the fans wondering the reason behind it.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kapil Sharma Show was one of the first TV shows which resumed shooting for new episodes after the Centre’s guidelines of uplifting the lockdown and has been keeping the audience entertained.

While the show is airing new episodes, not many actors and celebs seem to be coming on board for promotion of their films.

Now, #BoycottKapilSharmaShow is trending on social media, becoming the second most trending hashtag on Twitter on Monday morning, leaving the fans wondering the reason behind it.

Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee came on the show to promote their music video ‘Bambai Main Ka Ba’.

In the one of the segments of the show named ‘Raddi News’, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek participated in a parody sketch, which several social media users thought was a dig at a renowned news editor, whose channel has been running an aggressive campaign in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the linked drug cartel in the Bollywood.

The segment added parts where the news anchor called out Salman Khan, asking him to speak up over the alleged Bollywood drugs nexus, and his viral ‘Mujhe Drugs Do’ rant.

This kickstarted the #BoycottKapilSharmaShow trend in Twitter, with a section of social media users asking people to boycott the comedy show.

One of the users called it a “cheap trick” to get TRPs and that the show was indulging in political agenda to revive the film industry.

They are promoting show on controversy. Arnab haters will watch & TRP will come. Clear political agenda to revive their film industry. Cheapest trick to mock death.



Shame @KapilSharmaK9 @BeingSalmanKhan#BoycottKapilSharmaShow#SushantConspiracyExposedpic.twitter.com/5YZON78m6p — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) October 5, 2020

Making fun of #Arnab in current scenario is utter foolishness.

We all know @itsSSR was murdered & no news chanel is supporting the fight except Republic & brought the dirt of bollywood out.

Making fun of him means making fun of SSR supporters.@republic#BoycottKapilSharmaShow — Ruby Mehra (@RubyMehra16) October 5, 2020

Others called out to Kapil Sharma for “mocking” the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and that the show was ridiculing the news anchor because he was vocal against the drug cartel in the showbiz industry.

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow shame on each and every comedian who was part of yesterday's show. You are exposing yourself. Didnt utter a word for sushant @itsSSR . Mocking arnab and @pradip103 . Shameless spineless people. Never gonna watch you @KapilSharmaK9 and @kikusharda . — Krishika C (@Krishikaekonkar) October 5, 2020

It should be noted that The Kapil Sharma Show is produced by Salman Khan , who has been severely criticised by a section of the society over the alleged favouritism and nepotism in Bollywood.

