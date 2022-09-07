Boycott Brahmastra Trends In Vain As Over 1 Lakh Tickets Booked For Alia, Ranbir-Starrer Before Release

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to enthrall the audience with the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra'. Only two days are left for the movie to hit the big screens. Meanwhile, though the release of the film is making rounds on the internet, several protests have also surfaced online that demand to boycott of the film. However, despite the protest, the film has managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains.

On the other hand, as per the data shared by Pinkvilla, 2.50 lakh plus tickets have been sold for the opening weekend in three different chains. As per the further report, the movie is likely to stand in the league of films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, Sultan, and Dangal.

Meanwhile, the most expensive tickets are being sold in NCR for the film. The prices for the ticket on BookMyShow, at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, is ranging between Rs 2,200, which is a whopping amount for a movie ticket.

In order to observe the National Cinema Day on September 16, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) along with the cinemas have decided to put down the ticket prices on movies across the country and the people can watch 'Brahmastra' for Rs 75.

Why are people protesting against Brahmastra?

A massive protest has been ignited online after Ranbir's past beef-eating comment. An old video of Ranbir surfaced online where he was seen talking about enjoying beef. In no time the video went viral, and the film became subjected to boycott calls for over a month.

Meanwhile, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Apart from that, SS Rajamouli will present the film in the South. The film marks the first of the three-part series planned.

Further, the movie will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. On the other hand, it is also rumoured that Deepika will also feature in the film. Brahmastra is set to hit cinemas on September 9.