'Boy In A Candy Shop': Varun Dhawan Bumps Into Indian Cricket Team At Mumbai Airport | See Pics

Varun Dhawan has finished shooting for his film 'Bawaal' and is currently spending his vacations with his wife Natasha. At the airport, the actor had a fanboy moment when he met the Indian cricket team and shared pictures with them on social media. Fans are excited to see Varun with men in Blue.

Sharing the photos, Varun wrote, "At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue About their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles."

He wrapped up shooting for Bawaal and shared a fun video on Instagram. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko".

He also shared some BTS pictures on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, "Summer of #Bawaal. In between of work Iv been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs part 1".

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. It was shot in Kanpur and some parts of Europe. Bawaal also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. His co-star Janhvi Kapoor also share some BTS pics on Instagram. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure i get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, along with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The movie emerged as a box office hit and earned over Rs 100 crores worldwide. He will star in the horror-comedy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.