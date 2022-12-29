Box Office CLASH: It's Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 VS Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani In Theatres

MANI Ratnam's periodic drama 'Ponniyin Selvan- 1' became one of the most successful films of 2022. After much anticipation, the second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan has locked a release date and will hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. However, the movie has to face a box office clash with another most-awaited film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, along with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. Karan Johar will return as a director after 7 years with this film and the makers will have a big release. Moreover, Ranveer and Alia will reunite on the screen once again after Gully Boy.

Announcing the release date, Karan wrote, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

He added, "It's that time again -to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”

Meanwhile, the release date of PS-2 was announced on Wednesday with an intriguing teaser. The movie is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. It stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is more popular in North India, whereas, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has more excitement in South India. However, PS-2 did a good collection in North India as well.

The audience will have to wait till April 2023 to see the verdict of these films.