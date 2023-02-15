Box Office CLASH: Ant-Man 3 Leaves Shehzada Behind In Advance Bookings, Solds THIS Many Tickets

Shehzada is Kartik Aaryan's next big release after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and the audience has high expectations as well. The advance booking of Shehzada has now started but the movie will clash with Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel has created a lot of hype for Ant-Man 3 because it will begin Phase Five.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ant-Man 3 has left Shehzada behind in the race for advance bookings. Ant-Man 3 has already sold over 50,000 tickets in three national chains.

Whereas, Shehzada has only sold around 7,000 tickets in three national chains.

About Shehzada:

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is the remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Talking about Shehzada, Kartik said, "I hope Shehzada is a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I hope it entertains the audience. I want more and more people to watch Shehzada."

"Fingers crossed. I hope Shehzada does well. Our industry needs it. The film is a massy family entertainer, which audience see in huge numbers," he further added. Shehzada is also the second collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The movie stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne alongside Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray.

In Ant-Man 3, Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne along with Hope's parents and Scott's daughter go on an adventure into the Quantum World, where they will face Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors.

Ant-Man 3 is the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp and also the 31st film of the MCU. It is directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness.