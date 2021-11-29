New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra came in an open support for her sister Shamita Shetty’s Bigg Boss journey so far. Shamita Shetty is currently a participant in the fifteenth season of reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.

In a clip shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita can be seen and heard speaking with Neha Dhupia in which the former is detailing upon her journey in the Bigg Boss House.

"It has been extremely difficult for me. Lots of ups and downs. Emotionally extremely difficult. I have felt depressed, extremely strong and many other emotions in this house. One thing I know, this house makes you strong. I've played my game with complete honesty. I've raised my voice about the right issues,” Shamita can be heard as saying in the video.

“I've taken a stand for whatever I've believed in. I'm very emotional. I play from my heart. Relationships matter a lot to me. Yes, it's also a drawback sometimes because I feel when someone betrays me in my relationships, people that matter to me, it affects me a lot,” Shamita added.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote on Instagram, "Appreciation post! This is for my brave soul, a fighter, my sister @shamitashetty_official… It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because ‘they think’ she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too."

"Whether she wins this game or not, this has got to be said, ‘No game in life or on TV can be at the cost of losing one’s dignity’. She shows that in her GAME, she’s shown grace under fire and my heart swells with pride as a sister. The show will come to an end but the memories will stay. And, Shamita will be remembered as a Tigress and someone who has left her mark on millions of hearts with her Honesty, Dignity, Integrity, and Class," Shilpa added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma