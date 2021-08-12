The makers of Bigg Boss OTT dropped a post along with a silhouette of a couple asking "Bigg Boss OTT mein aa rahi hai Boss jodi. Pehchan kaun?." Fans instantly, recognised that the Boss jodi is non other than Sidnaaz and have been going gaga over it.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The hype around Bigg Boss 13 Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is still fresh as fans are going crazy over the news that the duo is expected to enter Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT house this Sunday (August 15). The makers of the show dropped a post along with a silhouette of a couple asking "Bigg Boss OTT mein aa rahi hai Boss jodi. Pehchan kaun?." Fans instantly, recognised that the Boss jodi is non other than Sidnaaz and have been going gaga over it.

Making the fans even more excited, Voot also confirmed the news by posting the picture of the "couple" from their music video Shona Shona. Now, it is for sure that Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen together in the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss OTT along with Karan Johar.

Even before the promo was released, fans had already flooded Twitter with proof that the special Jodi is Sidnaaz. "It's SidNaaz! They used the hashtag there. The only couple tag!😌♥️," a Twitter user wrote.

"It will be really interesting to see this Romantic jodi enter Bigg Boss OTT specially with the new format and the theme – stay connected. Sidnaaz have made a great connection inside this house and it will be exciting to see their interaction with other contestants and Jodi’s in the house. This weekend will surely be amazing.,” a source close to the duo said.

Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted together in Lonavala. The duo was seen twinning in a pink top and blue bottoms. Their pictures went viral on the internet with fans pouring love left, right, and center.

"From matching clothes on WKW to matching clothes while going out together, we have honestly come a long way! These two beautiful persons who showed me the beauty of love are happy together & I can't be happier," a social media user wrote.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha