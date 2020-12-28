Bigg Boss 14: In tonight's episode, Vikas Gupta is going to share his life's secret that not just affected him mentally and physically but also his relations with friends.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is hitting the headlines every now and then and all thanks to the contestants who are now making the show worth watching. Vikas Gupta who is said to be the Mastermind of the Bigg Boss as his playing antics are very good, however, in this season we are getting to see his emotional side more. Mastermind has been making all efforts to focus on the game, however, every now and then his personal life is brought in earlier with Arshi Khan and recently, with Eijaz Khan, these things have affected him a lot.

Now in the upcoming episode, we will see Vikas Gupta sharing his life's secret that not just affected him mentally and physically but also his relations with friends. As per the video released by Khabri, we can see Mastermind speaking about the person who changed his life to Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. He told them that he was in a relationship with a man for almost a year and a half before entering the Bigg Boss Season 11. Ever since his breakup with him he has been dealing with it for more than four years.

He further adds that now he is not afraid of that person and will reveal his name to the world who not just affected him but every individual in his life mentally and psychologically and all those close to him have started heating him. As the video continues, we will see co-housemates consoling Vikas Gupta after he breaks down in tears, however, he challenges to that person saying that he will not leave him once the show is over.

Well, it seems this season we are going to see the emotional side of the Mastermind, as everyone is attacking his personal life. Yesterday, we saw Vikas Gupta yelling at Arshi Khan for waking him up from the deep sleep.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv