Boruto Episode 280: Release Date And Time, When And Where To Watch Japanese Mega Series? Details Inside

Boruto Episode 280 is scheduled to release this Sunday, that is, December 18. Fans can catch the all-new episode as soon as it drops via platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu and VRV. The show will initially air on local Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO after which it will be premiered internationally.

The 280th episode of Boruto will be simulcast as usual. The fight between Boruto and the Kara Outer, Kiseru, will therefore be available to fans living outside of Japan right away.

A brief description of the times for each zone regarding when the most recent episode will be released and made available for viewing is provided below.

-Pacific Time – 12.30 am

-Central Time – 2.30 am

-Eastern Time – 3.30 am

-British Summertime – 8.30 am

-Central European Summertime – 9.30 am

-Indian Standard Time – 2.00 pm

-Philippine Time – 4.30 pm

-Australian Central Daylight Time – 6.00 pm

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto. It is a spin-off and a sequel to Kishimoto's Naruto, which follows the exploits of Naruto Uzumaki's son, Boruto Uzumaki, and his ninja team.