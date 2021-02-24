Priyanka Chopra Jonas created a sensation on social media after her photoshoot pics from a brand Halpern went viral. In the image, PeeCee was seen donning Polka Dot Draped Orb.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra is one such actress in Bollywood who never shies away from experimenting in fashion. She is always making bold style statements, making her fans fall in love with her all over again. Also, her dresses attract hilarious memes on social media, however, the lady never takes it to heart and enjoys it thoroughly.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas created a sensation on social media after her photoshoot pics from a brand Halpern went viral. In the image, PeeCee was seen wearing Polka Dot Draped Orb. As soon as the pic went viral, it attracted many hilarious memes, which left the netizens in splits. Among the netizens was PeeCee herself enjoying the memes made on her dress.

The actress took it sportingly and even shared some memes that made her day. Taking to her Twitter handle she wrote, "Too funny... Thanks for making my day guys!"

Here have a look at some memes shared by actress:

From calling her Sutli bomb to Pokemon to parachute, Priyanka Chopra's dress attracted several hilarious memes. Also, in one of the memes, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is seen playing with a Priyanka-shaped cricket ball on the field.

Here have a look at Twitter reactions:

Ninja way to confuse relatives so that they stop asking “when are you going to give good news?” pic.twitter.com/KdZDTiqwxN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 23, 2021

when you notice it pic.twitter.com/4gD5JPNGiL — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 23, 2021

Just in: Priyanka Chopra spotted participating in Takeshi's Castle new Episode pic.twitter.com/eXOjALm6OP — Nishant Sharma🃏 (@srcsmic_enginer) February 23, 2021

Ok but What if Priyanka has to scratch her nose pic.twitter.com/Lamyn0CTpl — Desi Quarantino (@rohitky77) February 23, 2021

Well, this is not the first time Priyanka made heads turn with her quirky dress. Earlier in 2018, she grabbed eyeballs when she appeared in a dramatic Dior gown from its Spring collection. Piggy Chops' hairdo and the silver fascinator was unmissable. As soon as the pic from Met Gala went viral, netizens were left in splits.



Priyanka recently released her memoir Unfinished, which garnered immense applaud from around the globe. The book is a collection of personal essays, observation and stories related to her life and acting career.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in The White Tiger in Bollywood. In Hollywood, she has few projects in her kitty, including Matrix alongside Keanu Reeves and Text For You. Also, she is currently shooting for her another project, Citadel, in London.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv