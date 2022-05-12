New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fitness enthusiast and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty always blesses her fans' social media feed with interesting pictures and videos. However, now, for a while fans will miss Shilpa's posts as the actress takes some time off from social media. The Dhadkan actress will be going off social media including Twitter and Instagram. Reading her latest social media post all her fans were sad.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shilpa dropped a completely black background picture and told her fans that she is 'bored' of the content on social media.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “So bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar.”

Take a look at Shilpa's post here:

Soon after the post went online, fans of the actress spammed the comment section with sad emojis. Shilpa is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos on her social media profile.

Recently, on the occasion of mother's day, the actress shared a video with her kids Viaan and Samisha. In the video, both Viaan and Samisha can be seen sitting on mommy's lap and applying makeup on her face.

Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty said, “Happy Babies. Happy Mommy. I celebrate being a mother every day. An ode to every Mom/Maa/Mumma/Aai/Amma/Bebe/Maaji/Ammi/Mummy who works day and night to ensure her kids have the best life possible.”

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, talking on Shilpa's work front, the actress has come up with her chat show 'Shape of You', where she hosts several celebrities and talks about fitness. Apart from that, the actress will be seen in films Nikamma and Sukhee and will feature in the Amazon Prime series Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen