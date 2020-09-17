New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Most of us want to go out and relish the theatre experience which we could not due to the lockdown prescribed by the government as a preventive measure against Covid-19. Thankfully, we are also living in an era when we can take refuge in OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5 and Hotstar Plus. This month, we have some amazing web series on the platter. Here is a list of 5 latest Indian web series that are worth binge-watching.

JL 50: Abhay Deol starrer, which was premiered on Sonyliv on Friday, is a sci-fi thriller web series. This series depicts the mysterious plane crash story about JL50 that had taken off from Kolkata and reappeared after 35 years. The web series gives you an insight into the entire conspiracy and tells you what happened on the fateful day.

Hostages season 2: The second season of the web series Hostages, directed by Sudhir Mishra, has also been released. The second season of this series of Disney Plus Hotstar has everything from crime, thriller and action. Along with Ronit Roy, the series also featured Amit Syal, Divya and Dino Morea in the pivotal roles.

Wakaalat From Home: Wakaalat from Home premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week. It featured Sumit Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Kubra Sait and Gopal Dutt in the lead roles. Anubhav Pal directorial, which is based on a divorce case during a lockdown, is a full entertainment package.

Atkan Chatkan: A R Rahman's presentation 'Atkan Chatkan' is a musical drama web series which was premiered on Zee5 last week. The web series is written and directed by Shiv Hare and produced by Vishakha Singh under the banner of Lokaa Entertainment.

Masaba-Masaba: It has recently been released on Netflix. This web series is inspired by the real life incidents of Badhai Ho actor Nina Gupta's daughter and famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Nina Gupta and Masaba Gupta have played their roles in the series themselves. Apart from them, Satyadeep Mishra is also part of the series.

Posted By: Srishti Goel