New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: This is going to be the first time when Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor will be seen in front of the camera with Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Boney's kids including Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, are already famous faces in the industry. Now, new media reports suggest that Boney wants his other daughter and Arjun Kapoor's real sister, Anshula Kapoor, to also step into the industry.

According to a source quoted by ETimes, “Since Boney is also acting in a film, he feels that if Anshula also joins films as an actor, the Kapoors will become a 5-star family – Boney, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula. He has seen Anshula in her school plays and vouches for her acting talent."

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the matter. Neither Boney Kapoor nor Anshula has spoken anything about the matter. For unversed, Anshula Kapoor is Arjun Kapoor's sister, and Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's step-sister. Anshula is Boney Kapoor's daughter from his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, whereas, Janhvi and Khusi are his children from his second marriage with Sridevi.

Anshula is an active social media user and often posts videos and photos. Earlier this year, Anshula stunned everyone with her transformation picture. The star kid has shed weight, and people were amazed to see that. Anshula is also an entrepreneur and has been actively participating in helping people in need during the pandemic through her foundation Fankind.

Arjun, on the other hand is very close to Anshula and often treats fans with unseen pictures. Meanwhile, talking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, the actor will be seen in the suspense drama 'The Lady Killer' alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The movie will be helmed by Ajay Bhal and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen