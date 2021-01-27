Producer Boney Kapoor is not happy with RRR releasing on 13 October 2021 and the reason is Ajay Devgn's another most anticipated film Maidaan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli's most anticipated film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others is hitting the headlines after the makers announced the release date of the film. The Pan-India film is going to release on the occasion of Dussehra that is on 13 October 2021.

However, as per reports doing rounds on all the entertainment portals, producer Boney Kapoor is not happy with this announcement and the reason is Ajay Devgn's other most anticipated film Maidaan.

Maidaan which is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor is slated to release on Dussehra that is on 15 October 2021. Calling the move 'unethical' Boney said that this should have not happened when the industry is suffering a financial crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻



The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!



THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021

Speaking to ETimes Boney said that when he called Rajamouli to speak about the RRR release date director said that it was not in his hands as he has played no role in deciding the dare and it is entirely between the 'RRR' producer and distributors.

Both Maidan and RRR are the most anticipated films of 2021, their makers have invested a huge chunk in making of the film and with the release, they were expecting a good profit. However, now both the films are going to clash on the silver screen which might turn out as a disadvantage in this pandemic times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Talking about the films, Maidaan is a bio-pic based on the golden era of Indian football (1952-62). Helmed by Amit Sharma, in the film Ajay will essay the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

On the other hand, RRR is a period film based on the Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Now it will be interesting to see both big-budget films clashing at the big screen and let's see who hits the blockbuster club first.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv