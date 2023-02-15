Bollywood's New 'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On His Struggling Days, Says 'Was Never Part Of The Same Room'

Kartik Aaryan has made significant progress in his acting career since his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Over the course of 12 years, he has acted in numerous films, including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and others. He has a few exciting projects in the pipeline and is set to appear next in Shehzada, a movie directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled for release on February 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

However, Kartik Aaryan has experienced both successes and setbacks in his acting career. In a recent interview, the actor explained why he prefers not to respond to negative criticism, and also expressed his pride in the progress he has made to become a recognised star.

During an interview with GOODTiMES, Kartik Aaryan was asked about his journey as an actor and how he was able to establish his own identity in the industry without being associated with any particular group or circle.

In response, Kartik acknowledged that his journey had been challenging, as he had never been part of any exclusive groups or gatherings. Nevertheless, he expressed pride in his accomplishments and the path he had taken.

"It is the most difficult thing to actually make your own name. Not just in this industry, but anywhere else also. Because I was never a part of the same room. I had to get in line, before that room, I had to reach 10 more rooms before that somehow. A lot of people would just skip those lines. I'm really proud of that journey," he said.

During the same interview, Kartik Aaryan shared why he chooses not to respond to negative comments or jokes made about him or his career. He explained that he believes in not giving a reaction to negativity as it will only fuel the situation. "I feel whenever you give a reaction, saamnewale jeet jaata hai (the other person wins).

"So, I don't feel like reacting to it. I don't feel like reacting to any negativity and I don't feel like being part of that negativity. By doing that, I'm just adding fuel to the fire. Whenever there's any negativity coming, you'll always see me staying away from it," the actor said.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik is also set to appear in the romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Additionally, he has Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's sports-themed drama in his kitty.