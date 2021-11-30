Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 1000th episode has brought the viewers of popular reality show head over heels because the episode will feature Jaya Bachchan taking on Big-B himself. In a video shared by the Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Jaya Bachchan can be seen and heard complaining about Amitabh not picking up her phone call.

The 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 will feature Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and graddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

“Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi (If you call him, he'll never pick up),” Jaya Bachchan said, as she joined Amitabh, Shweta and Navya via a video call.

“Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai (What can I do if the internet fluctuates)?” Amitabh defended himself.

However, Shweta sided with Jaya in the argument. “Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, tweet from his account),” Shweta reminded him as he tried to give an explanation.

Navya cuts the two of them and says, “Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai (When we return from the parlour and you tell Jaya she looks good, are you really telling the truth)?”

Amitabh then reflexively turned to the camera and told Jaya, “Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap (Jaya, you look beautiful).” But Jaya refused to buy it. “Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte (You don't look nice when you lie).” Amitabh went, “Arey yaar”, leaving Jaya, Shweta and Navya in splits.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 79-year-old actor has hosted all the seasons of popular quiz reality show except one season that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

The 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be aired on December 3, 2021.

