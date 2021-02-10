Fans remembered Sushant Singh Rajput after Ankita Lokhande took to her social media to share her dance videos during the ongoing Valentine’s Week. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It’s ‘that’ time of the year and almost everyone is in their best romantic mood. While the season of romance on many people just can’t help but express their happiness by doing something special for their loved ones. And our Bollywood celebrities are not far behind in this case, recently, Ankita Lokhande shared some beautiful dance videos for her fans which made everyone go gaga over her beauty. Yes, the popular TV actress took to her Instagram handle and shared quite a few clips of her shaking a leg on Hindi songs. Ankita, can be seen dancing on songs like ‘Manva Laage’, Dhak-Dhak Karne Laga’ and more.

She captioned, one of her videos as, “Kissi ka toh hoga hi tu… Kyu na tujhe main hi jeetu

@jainvick…Happy propose day… #ankitalokhande #instagramreels”

Isn’t she looking super gorgeous?

As soon as Ankita dropped the videos, fans couldn’t help but remember her ex-boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A user wrote, “Apko dekh ke Sushant sir ki yaad aa jatii eh (We miss Sushant whenever we look at you).” Meanwhile, another one said, “I can imagine Sushant Singh Rajput singing the male voice for you.”

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were once the ‘it’ couple of small screen. Love blossomed between the duo when they met on the sets of their TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta.’ The couple dated for almost 6 years before parting ways.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, which happened last year, shook the entire nation and gathered a lot of attention from all over the world. Government issued a CBI inquiry for his death case where celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and many others came out in support of the late actor and his family. Ankita was also one of the names who extended their support for #JusticeForSushant.

Meanwhile, coming back to Ankita's dance videos, do let us know your comments.

