Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is celebrating his 56th birthday, on Monday said that he is "stable and doing fine" after getting bitten by a 'non-venomous' snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Saturday night. In an early morning statement, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor said that the snake had bitten him thrice after which he was hospitalised for six hours.

"A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours," Salman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I am fine now."

Salman, after getting bitten by the snake on Saturday night, was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. On Sunday morning, he was discharged from the hospital. He later went back to his farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday on Monday.

"All good and cheerful, happy and absolutely healthy today. Happy to be surrounded by family. I call him Khuda ki 'Naimat'. All our blessings for a happy, healthy, long and meaningful life ahead," said actor-politician Bina Kak, a close family friend while sharing a selfie with Salman.

Later, Dr Kuldeep Salgotra, who treated the Bollywood superstar, also shared an update about Salman's health and said that the 56-year-old is stable and recovering fast.

"Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine," Dr Salgotra said, as reported by ANI.

Salman was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month. He is also seen as the host of the Colors TV reality show "Bigg Boss" and has the third installment of his film "Tiger 3", tentatively scheduled for a release next year.

