New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Emraan Hashmi is one of the best actors we have in the business. Despite of his image as a 'serial kisser' the star has proved himself to be the most unconventional hero. With a wide range of roles and different genres of films, Hashmi has made his special place in fans' hearts. And now the actor is all set to come with his film Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Now as the actor will ring in his 42nd birthday on March 24, we are bringing you an interesting trivia about him which will amaze you. Yes, recently while filming for Chehre with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan got reminded of his grandmother who had also worked with Big B. Yes, sometime ago Emraan tweeted and shared this trivia with his fans on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the actor wrote, "An uncanny coincidence : yesterday was my first scene with Mr Bachchan and in the course of our conversation just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of Zanjeer a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother"

Hashmi's grandmother Purnima Das Verma was also an actress she was active in the era of 50s and then began her second innings in films during the 80s. She was filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's aunt.

Meanwhile, talking about Emraan the actor is sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Chehre which also stars Annu Malik, Raghuveer Yadav, Krystal Dsouza and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal