Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam said on Tuesday that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19. Along with Sonu, his wife, son and sister-in-law tested positive for the virus, the singer himself announced on social media.

The popular singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a vlog in which he informed his followers about his COVID-19 test results.

In the video, Sonu said that he is currently in Dubai with his family and that he was supposed to go to Bhubaneshwar for a show's shoot which he won't be doing now as he is in quarantine.

He also said that even after testing several times his COVID tests were positive but his symptoms are mild and he doesn't feel ill.

“I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested I was positive. I got retested, I was still positive and again got retested but my results came out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it. I have done concerts in the viral and bad throat and this is much better than that. I am COVID positive but I am not dying. My throat is also fine. But I feel bad for the people who have faced loss because of me,” Sonu said.

"We have to be careful, not scared as this time it's spreading a bit faster. I feel bad for theatre people, I feel bad for movie makers as all ours works have been affected in the past 2 years," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Earlier, actors like Prem Chopra, Delnaaz Irani, John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, and producer Ekta Kapoor also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma