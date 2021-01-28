New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shruti Haasan is ringing in her 35th birthday and she got a pleasant gift from the makers of ‘Salaar’. Yes, the actress has been signed to star opposite Prabhas which will be directed by Prashanth Neel who also made ‘KGF’.

Today as a surprise for fans Hombale Films announced that Shruti Haasan is onboard for their next ‘Salaar’. The official account of the production banner shared a ‘Welcome to Salaar’ poster featuring a mid-shot of the actress. The tweet read as, “Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan. We're ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can't wait to see you sizzle on the screen. #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms”

Apart from the makers, her to-be co-star Prabhas also welcomed her onboard and even wished her a happy birthday. Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of Shruti. He wrote, "Happiest Birthday Shruti Haasan! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti was last seen in Krack opposite Ravi Teja which turned out to be a big hit at the box office. Krack was one of the first few films released in cinema theatres after they re-opened post lockdown. Even through with the 50% capacity of the movie halls, Krack exceeded the expectations of the makers.

For the unversed, Shruti Haasan is actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s daughter. She also has a younger sister named Akshara Haasan. Shruti debuted in Bollywood with 2009’s film Luck opposite Imran Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from being a popular actress in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, Shruti is trained in singing as well.

Well, we wish the actress a very happy birthday and great success for her upcoming films.

