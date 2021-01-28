Shahid Kapoor will also be seen in a sports drama film Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur which is expected to release by the end of this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After dominating the box office with blockbuster Kabir Singh, now Shahid Kapoor has planned to make his digital debut. Yes, the actor is all set to be seen on OTT platform and has started shooting for his project. However, while the name of the series/movie is not yet revealed, it has been confirmed that the Padmaavat star will be seen opposite South Actress Raashi Khanna.

Raashi is a popular name in South Indian film industry and has worked in Telugu and Tamil films. Raashi also featured in John Abraham’s Madras Café. She took to her social media handle and shared a Behind-the-scene (BTS) picture with Shahid Kapoor. Raashi captioned her Instagram photo saying, “Why are you hiding? @shahidkapoor Am I so intimidating..?”

The project is being helmed by Amazon Prime’s The Family Man makers Raj and DK.

Talking to Midday a source said, "He will begin shooting in the second week of January in Mumbai, and the project is likely to wrap up in June. Shahid will execute some high-octane action scenes in the series. Never before has Shahid allotted so many days for a project. Set to wrap up in about four legs, the shooting schedule will also be held in Goa. The makers have included several beach sequences, making the two cities ideal for filming."

Meanwhile, talking about Shahid’s upcoming film Jersey, it is a sports drama produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju and directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri. The film is a remake of a South Indian film of the same name. It will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in titular roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal