Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The story of Munni and her Bajrangi Mama is set to be taken forward, as Salman Khan announced the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' at the 'RRR' pre-release in Mumbai on Sunday. The sequel will reportedly be written by S S Rajamouli's father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad who has written ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ as well.

Salman Khan attended the 'RRR' pre-release event in Mumbai on Sunday, which was graced by Karan Johar, S S Rajamouli himself, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt among others. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star expressed his gratitude to K V Vaijyendra Prasad having given him 'one of the biggest films' of his career.

Earlier the writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had said in an interview that he was trying to draft a story for a sequel to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

“I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materialises,” Vijayendra Prasad had said. When asked if he had discussed the idea, he said, “When I met him (Salman Khan) casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it’s a good idea,” Prasad had told Pinkvilla.

The story of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli's father. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and starred Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child artist Harshali Malhotra in pivotal roles.

The movie was released worldwide on 17 July 2015 and went on to become one of the top grossing films of all time. The film collected over Rs 300 Crore and is one of the top 5 grossers of film industry.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma