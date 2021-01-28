New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All of actor Saif Ali Khan’s children hold a special place in everyone’s heart. And just like Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, his elder son Ibrahim has a separate fan base altogether. Recently, the star kid was featured in a photoshoot for ace designers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani.

He was seen in a monochromatic frame sporting an off-white sherwani silk sherwani. The picture was shared on social media by the official account of the designer duo which was captioned as, “21st Century Boy. Ibrahim Ali Khan wears an off-white khadi silk sherwani with a shirt collar. Hand-embroidered in an intricate mesh of Crystals, Zardozi and Resham, this sherwani is the ultimate modern style statement. @______iak______.”

As soon as the fans came across his picture, they couldn’t help but go gaga over Ibrahim Ali Khan’s smoking hot looks as he once again proved that no other star kid can pull off a regal look like him.

Well, his picture proves that what true royal blood looks like.

For the unversed, 19-yr-old Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s second child after Sara Ali Khan, who is an actress. He is quite active on social media and often appears in posts and videos of his sister’s Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on his debut in Bollywood, daddy Saif Ali Khan in an interview with Spotboye, said, “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me, and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

