Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot on the evening of April 14, confirmed Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday. The wedding festivities will begin with the haldi ceremony in the morning, followed by chooda function.

"God bless them, God bless the two... the wedding will be held tomorrow (Thursday)," said Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor while speaking to the reporters at Vastu in Mumbai's Bandra.

Buzz has been high among fans over Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Although their family never did confirm the date, celebrations kicked off on Wednesday with the actors' friends and family members arriving at their apartment complex.

Many Bollywood stars and celebrities - including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Adar Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji - visiting the couple at their residence. Several guests were dressed in yellow and green finery gave credence.

The security has also been beefed up at their residence. Speaking to news agency PTI, Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia's security in-charge, said his team has been asked to provide protection for four to five days.

"The wedding is indeed happening... The families have started arriving," Ibrahim said.

Besides the couple's private security, Mumbai Police has also deployed its officials near the couple's residence. "We have put police security in an attempt to maintain law and order as well as controlling the crowd at the venue, where the wedding of the couple is scheduled," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The couple's security team as well as police personnel present on ground tried to make a clear passage for the guests' cars which were being repeatedly blocked by the paparazzi.

To prevent any pictures from the wedding getting leaked, red stickers were put on mobile phones of all security staff members stationed at the building to distinguish them from the media.

An apartment in "Vastu" where the couple lives on different floors was illuminated on Tuesday evening while the Kapoor family's sprawling bungalow in Chembur has also been decked up with flowers and lights.

For many journalists, particularly women, stationed outside to capture any details they could, it was a harrowing experience - and not just because so few details were forthcoming.

As morning stretched into evening, several journalists rued the lack of essential facilities, especially washrooms. One good Samaritan living in the building adjacent to 'Vastu' opened the doors of her home so women reporters could use the toilet and offered water to media personnel.

The day began with Mukerji releasing a “gift” on Instagram, a teaser of a romantic track from his upcoming movie "Brahmastra", which stars the couple and is produced by Johar.

"For Ranbir and for Alia! And... For this sacred journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... My happy place, and my safe place... Who have added everything to my life... And given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie!

"We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to celebrate them... as a gift to them, and to everyone," the filmmaker wrote.

The video ends with a message from the team of "Brahmastra" wishing the couple "all the love and light".

Johar, who has produced "Brahmastra" via Dharma Productions, shared the same teaser on his Instagram page.

“Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other's and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt #brahmastra,” he wrote.

Neetu Kapoor, on her part, went down memory lane about her own engagement to her late husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

“Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979,” the veteran actor wrote on Instagram.

As in previous celebrity weddings, when hashtags such as 'Virushka', 'Deepveer' and 'Vickat' became trends, the social media celeb buzz of the day was 'Ranlia' and 'Ralia', a portmanteau of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first names.

The two started dating while filming "Brahmastra", which has been in the making for eight years.

