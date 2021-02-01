As soon as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the first picture of their daughter Vamika, celebrities started pouring their love ans wishes for the little one.

Seems like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter is already a star. Yes, the new born recently made its debut on Instagram and took the internet by storm. Just a few hours ago, Anushka shared a glimpse of herself and her hubby Virat posing with their little angel. She in her caption even revealed the name of her daughter which is ‘Vamika’.

Along with a cute family pic, the actress wrote, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full…Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy”

Check out Anushka Sharma’s post here:

Now, aren’t they all looking absolutely aww-dorable? As soon as Anushka shared the picture, everyone started pouring in their lovely wishes. Her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli commented, “My whole world in one frame” along with a heart emoji. Right from fans to other celebrities, people welcomed baby Vamika with open arms.

Sending her love to the little munchkin, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “May all your dreams come true Vamika,” while actress Kajal Aggarwal commented saying, “Lots of love to little Vamika.”

Apart from them many other people from the film fraternity including Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, Vaani Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and many more showered their love on the baby.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 and became proud parents in January this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ which also starred Katrina Kaif. Post that she had a lot of ventures pipelined as a producer which included web series Paatal Lok and a Netflix film Bulbbul.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal