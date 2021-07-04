Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced the end of their 15-year long marriage through a joint statement on Saturday. The actor-producer duo who first met on the sets of ‘Lagaan’ will continue to co-parent their son Aazad.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Aamir Khan and his producer wife Kiran Rao shocked the people in and out of Mumbai’s entertainment world as the couple announced their separation and subsequent divorce. The former couple had asserted that they will continue to co-parent their son Aazad, and will continue fulfilling their responsibilities in harmony as a family.

A celebrity paparazzi account shared a video in which Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are seen addressing their fans following the announcement of their separation. The former couple held each other’s hands and assured that they are still a part of the same family and it’s only the nature of roles that has changed for the two of them.

Aamir added that he and Kiran consider their non-profit organisation, Paani Foundation, to be their child. “Aur Paani Foundation humare liye Azad ki tarah hai, jo humara bachcha hai, Azad, waise hi Paani Foundation. Toh humlog humesha family hi rahenge. Humare liye aap log dua kariye, prarthna kariye ki hum khush ho. Bas yehi kehna tha hum logon ko (Paani Foundation is like our son, Azad, for us. We will always be family. Please pray for our happiness. This is all we wanted to say),” he said.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” they had said in a joint statement.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma