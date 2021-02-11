Pran was born on 12 Feb, 2021 and his last film was Dosh which was released in 2007. Read on to know some unique facts about the legendary actor of Hindi cinema.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: People may come, people may go but their memories stay forever. And this is exactly what happens with legends like Pran Krishan Sikand, fondly known as Pran Sahab. The late actor has been one of the most celebrated artists of Bollywood. With more than 350 films in his career, Pran was allocated many awards for his immense contribution to the Hindi cinema including Dadsaheb Phalke Award in 2013 and the Padma Bhushan in 2001 which is the third-highest civilian award.

The actor was born in Feb 12, 1920, in Old Delhi which came under British India at that time. The actor’s family migrated to Bombay during partition in 1947 where he started his filmy career. The actor did many notable roles in films like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai in 1960, Ram Aur Shyam in 1967, Purab Aur Paschim in 1970, Johny Mera Naam in 1970, Zanjeer in 1973, Don in 1978, Amar Akbar Anthony in 1977 and many more. Pran Sahab’s last film was 2007’s Dosh. He passed away on July 12, 2013 of old age. Take a look at the legendary star’s lesser-known facts:

As per sources, Pran was refusing roles due to old age but after being insisted by Amitabh Bachchan, he starred in Amitabh Bachchan’s film Mrityudaata. Interestingly, his role in the film had to be modified as he deveopled a problem of shaking legs in real life.

Partition of 1947 left many devastated and he was no different. Talking the times he mentioned that one of the most precious things he had lost during that time was his dog.

According to reports, it was Pran who recommended Amitabh Bachchan’s name in superhit film Zanjeer, which marked as one of the milestones in Big B’s list of success.

Pran shared a good bond with Dilip Kumar. When the actor passed away, Dilip Kumar in his tweet said, “I remember how Pran came from Srinagar despite the bad weather for my nikah. From Srinagar to Delhi and from there to Mumbai in the evening and before nikah I got Hugged.”

In an interview to rediff.com, Pran’s daughter Pinky Sikand told, “When my father signed his first film, Yamla Jat (1940), he did not tell his father he was acting in a film because his father would not approve. My grandfather was a civil engineer. When an article appeared in the newspaper about the upcoming film and mentioned my father's name, he told his sisters to hide the paper from their father! By the time the movie was released, my grandfather was okay with him acting in films.”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal