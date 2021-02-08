Madhuri Dixit took to her social media account to highlight the performance of the girl who can be seen dancing in the farms. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It’s 2021 and the reality shows are on a rage. But sometimes, even the topmost shows are not able to reach to the grass root levels to find the hidden talent. We are talking about a recent dance video of a village girl which is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, a girl clad in an orange top and blue skirt can be performing a beautiful classical dance on ‘Ghooghat nahin kholoon saiya tore aage’ which starred veteran actors Rajendra Kumar and Kumkum.

The two-minute video which was recently tweeted by a classical music-promoting-organization Raaggiri’s account has gone viral. The post was captioned as “Kehte hain Dancers don’t need wings to fly, aap gaon ki is ladki ke dance ko dekh kar maan jayenge ki iss baat me kitna sach hai. Aitihasik film #MotherIndia ke laajawab geet par yeh dance dekhiye. Iss video ke baare me zyada jaankari hai toh #Raaggiri ko bataye.” Which translates into, “They say Dancers don’t need wings to fly. After watching this village girl’s dance you’ll understand how true the saying is. Take a look at the dance based on the historic film #MotherIndia’s beautiful song. If you have any information regarding this video, let Raaggiri know.”

Everyone is talking about the dance video including the Dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. Yes, the actress also came across the video and retweeted it through her Twitter handle along with a ltlle caption. While praising the girl’s dancing skills, she wrote, “She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered.”

लाजवाब, वाह! She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered. https://t.co/HZYFwVbj88 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 8, 2021

Isn’t she amazing?

Well, people from all over are showering their love and praises for her on the internet.

Meanwhile, talking about the song, ‘Ghooghat nahin kholoon saiya tore aage’ is one of the underrated gems from the blockbuster Mother India. The film starred Nargis, Sunil Dutt and Rajendra Kumar in the pivotal roles.

On the other hand, speaking of Madhuri Dixit, the actress was last seen in films like Bucket List, Kalank and Total Dhamaal. She has also judged a lot of dance reality shows on small screen.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal