Kriti Sanon recently took to her social media handle to share the pictures where she is seen lying under the sun. Scroll down to read more.

Actress Kriti Sanon made the most of a sunny which seemed like a holiday. The actress took some time out of her rather busy schedule to enjoy under the sun. Kriti shared some sunkissed pictures of herself with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Wardha Nadiadwala, and Kriti's make-up stylist Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs on her social media handle.

Sporting a purple activewear bra the actress is seen lying on the grass and having fun with everyone. On Instagram, she captioned her image saying, "Lie down in the grass and soak in the Sun kinda day,"

Well, seems like Kriti indeed is having a blast. Meanwhile, on the work front the actor is currently shooting for Nadiadwala's new production, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji and is set to release on 26 Jan 2022.

Kriti has been giving a glimpse of the film's shoot on her social media account by sharing quite a few posts. She recently shared a click of her co-star Akshay Kumar’s fierce look from the film and captioned the pic as, 26th Jan 2022 !! #BachchanPandey #Repost @akshaykumar”

She had even announced the first day's shoot of the film through a picture posted earlier on her social media page. Kriti capioned her image saying, “1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go...”

Going by the look and feel of the film, it seems like a winner already. What do you have to say about it?

For the unversed, Kriti made her Bollywood debut alongwith Tiger Shroff in Heropanti which was released in 2014. Ever since the actress hasn’t looked back and gave many critically acclaimed and commercial hits like ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Diwale’, ‘Luka Chhupi’, ‘Panipat’ and more.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal