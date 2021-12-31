Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If there is one conversation that has remained common in 2021 and many years before it that have passed, it’s the one around stellar fitness regime followed by actress Katrina Kaif. In her last “abs day” depiction, Katrina Kaif shared some catchy glimpses from her workout routines on her Instagram stories. She had captioned the video as, "Last workout for the year."

In the video shared on social media, Katrina can be seen along with her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, doing crunches and similar forms of workout.

The video shortly started being shared on several fan pages of Katrina Kaif’s on social media.

Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif married the National Award winning actor Vicky Kaushal, the son of famous action director of Hindi Cinema Sham Kaushal at Rajsthan's Sawai Madhopur. They captioned their wedding announcement post as, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

The revelation of once a closeted special equation between Kaif and Kaushal came from actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in June this year. Harsh Varrdhan had said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. She will next feature opposite Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma