Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she has tested negative for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 41-year-old actress wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare... My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before - Kareena Kapoor Khan (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s genome sequencing for Omicron tested negative

Soon after the ‘3 idiots’ actress tested positive for COVID-19 on December 12, authorities as part of the Standard Operating Procedure in place, had sent Kapoor-Khan’s sample for genome sequencing. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed to news agency ANI on Thursday that her sample tested negative for the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

Kareena, others tested positive for COVID-19 at a private dinner: Spokesperson

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s spokesperson told media that one of the individuals at a private dinner the actress attended was unwell, and that she must have contracted the infection from there. “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. In fact, she has been issuing orders and diktats to have masks and sanitisers on her film sets or during ad shoots. She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena Kapoor). There was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk,” Kareena’s spokesperson was quoted as saying by India Today.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma