Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures. She was last seen in Netflix's Gunjan Saxena.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As we all know working from home can be a little stressful and overwhelming and the new person who has joined the bandwagon is Janhvi Kapoor. Yes, the actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures where she seems pretty stressed out while working from home.

In the clicks, Jahnvi can be sitting in front of her laptop and looking disinterested in an off-white thick jacket, wearing make-up. In the series of pics, she is in different expressions while sipping her Starbucks drink.

She captioned her images saying, “Work from home they said. It’ll be fun they said.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Well, not to blame you Janhvi that’s what almost everyone is thinking. However, we can really help it as it is the need of the hour to stay indoors.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the digitally-released film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ which was based on the Gunjan Saxena the first woman IAF officer to go on Kargil war. The film also featured Pankaj Tripathi who played Jahnvi Kapoor’s father and Angad Bedi who played the role of her brother. Her role as Gunjan garnered much appreciation from the critics and fans.

Meanwhile, talking about her upcoming projects, Janhvi will next feature in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which has begun shooting in Punjab. However, recently the reports were such that a group of farmers halted the shoot of the film in Patiala in the wake of the farmers’ protest. Although the team tried to speak to them bu had o head back to their hotel as they were not allowed to shoot.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Her other films lined up are "Roohi Afzana" and "Dostana 2".

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal