Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share her funny pics. Read on to know how her fans reacted to her latest clicks.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous and popular star kids. Not only she is loved by all because of her films and big family name, but the actress is everyone’s favourite for having a sense of humour too. Yes, the Dhadak actress never shies away from taking a dig at her self.

Recently, Janhvi shared a set of Behind-The-Scenes pics on her social media which made her fans laugh like crazy. In the first picture, the actress is seen dressed in a gorgeous red outfit where she is seen having noodles while getting her hair done. Meanwhile, in the second click, she is surrounded by her staff members who are trying to fit her into a dress. So basically, the pics are a ‘before and after’ situation when you over-eat.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post here:

Now isn’t she funny? As soon as Janhvi uploaded these clicks, her fans started commenting on it with laughing emojis. Meanwhile, some users found her gorgeous and pretty and wrote the same in the comments section.

This is not the first time Janhvi has upload something like this, earlier also the actress has uploaded a lot of her funny videos and pictures on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ where she made a guest appearance. Her last major project was also a Netflix film Gunjan Saxena which is based on IAF’s pilot who was one of the first women pilots to go on war.

Talking about her upcoming ventures, Janhvi Kapoor next be featured in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which has begun shooting in Punjab. However, recently the reports were such that a group of farmers halted the shoot of the film in Patiala in the wake of the farmers’ protest. Although the team tried to speak to them bu had o head back to their hotel as they were not allowed to shoot.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Her other films lined up are "Roohi Afzana" and "Dostana 2".

