New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor and BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini and Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi will be awarded ‘Indian Personality of the Year’ at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa later this month, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday.

"Contributions of Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi to the field of Indian cinema spread over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations," Anurag Thakur, who also holds the portfolio of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over,” he added.

Martin Scorsese, Istvan Szabo to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

American filmmaker Martin Scorsese of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and ‘The Irishman’ (2019) fame will receive Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI 2021.

Hungarian filmmaker Istvan Szabo of ‘Sunshine (1999) and ‘The Door’ (2012) fame will also receive Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

OTT platforms to participate in IFFI 2021

For the first time, OTT platforms will also participate in the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

“When cinema halls shut down during the pandemic, filmmakers moved to OTT platforms. We also decided to embrace this change and take the step in the right direction. Films made especially for OTT platforms will be showcased at the festival,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had said last month at a press briefing.

IFFI 2021: Sean Connery, first on-screen James Bond a special feature

Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s office had earlier posted on Twitter that IFFI 2021 will pay a special tribute to Sean Connery, the first actor to portray James Bond. Connery’s best films can be watched in the film festival in Goa.

52nd edition IFFI will pay a special tribute to Sean Connery, the first actor to portray James Bond. Watch the best of his films at #IFFI52



52nd edition IFFI will pay a special tribute to Sean Connery, the first actor to portray James Bond. Watch the best of his films at #IFFI52

The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28, 2021.

